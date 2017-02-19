It was an almost perfect weekend for the Northern Capitals.

The BC Female Midget AAA hockey squad took two of three road games against the last place Fraser Valley Rush winning by the scores of 3-0 Friday and 4-3 Saturday before dropping a 3-1 decision on Sunday.

On Friday, the Caps got goal scoring from Jordan Shanks, Danielle Corrigan, and Camryn Scully to seal the first victory of the triple-header.

The game would get a little more wide open on Saturday as Shanks, Mya Zimmer (2), and Sarah Jarvis led the charge offensively for the Caps while Ashley Crowhurst and Taylor Rodin (2) replied for the Rush.

Zimmer and Shanks combined for six points in that contest.

Fraser Valley finally got a measure of revenge in the series finale courtesy of Cassidy Wait, Michelle Guo, and Lauren Van Martin who chipped in with all the goals for the Rush.

Shanks scored for the third time in as many games in the loss on Sunday.

The 11-11-2 Capitals return home for three games next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when they host the 4-12-8 Vancouver Island Seals aqt Kin 1.