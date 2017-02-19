Just like the age old question in the classic hockey movie Slapshot, somebody finally answered the million dollar question of Who Owns The Chiefs?

The answer might surprise you.

The Prince George Spruce Kings took ownership of the Chiefs in Chilliwack on Sunday storming back for a 3-2 double overtime victory against one of the premier teams in the BCHL.

The Chiefs got off to a hot start in the opening period thanks to a pair of goals from Connor McCarthy and Kohen Olischefski.

Cue the comeback.

Before the end of the first, Parker Colley zipped home a pass from Jarod Hovde making the game 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Ben Brar joined the 20-goal club later in the second period on the power-play tucking another off of Chilliwack goalie Mark Sinclair evening the score at 2.

Both teams would scratch and claw during the third and first overtime periods with little resistance but just 21 seconds into double overtime Brar potted his second of the game completing the comeback.

Prince George goalkeeper Aris Anagnostopolous made 37 saves for the win.

The 24-24-4-2 Spruce Kings make the trek to Langley on Monday to play the Rivermen.

P.G. will finish 4th in the Mainland Division and will play Wenatchee in the first round of the playoffs while Langley will end up 3rd and will meet 2nd place Chilliwack.