Talk about making a statement.

The Cariboo Cougars did just that on Sunday as they cruised to an easy 11-2 beat down over the Greater Vancouver Canadians from Kin 1.

The Midget Cats blitzed out of the gate with three goals in the opening period from Devin Sutton and Tyler Maser with both of them coming unassisted.

Reid Perepeluk put the exclamation point on the opening frame by slapping one past GVR goalie Nick Hoem who allowed 11 goals on 50 shots in defeat.

Things would finally slow down in the second with Cariboo potting the lone goal from Trey Thomas who was credited with the goal following a mishap behind the Canadians net that ended up crossing the line.

Greater Vancouver’s top line of Michael Araki-Young, Sasha Mutala, and Noah Kelley managed a mini-comeback early in the third potting the team’s two goals just 23 seconds apart past Cougars netminder Marcus Allen.

That’s as close as the Canadians who get however as the Cougars kicked it into another gear and scored seven straight goals to end the game in dominant fashion from Jesse Pomeroy, Riley Krane (2), Hunter Floris, Daine Dubois, Brennan Malgunas followed by Devin Sutton’s second of the game.

Following the game, MYPGNOW caught up with Pomeroy who recorded a goal and two assists but was robbed of a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick after receiving just A 10-minute misconduct in the second period along with Canadians forward Ben Landon following a skirmish in front of the Cougars crease.

Pomeroy says he’ll gladly take the points and the win over the suspension. “I think I am more happier that I will playing in the next couple against Vancouver than sitting out so I think that is good.”

Pomeroy also touched on what woke up their team after GVR’s second goal. “I noticed that one of their players did a celebration in front of our bench, it pissed me off a bit and made me want to win so I think the boys saw it too and wanted to pot some more.”

Head Coach Trevor Sprague says it was nice to win a game where everyone chipped in.

“If you look at us throughout the whole season the majority of our scoring has been spread out, so it’s a good thing when guys are playing the right way and we got four lines like we have, we score goals. You like at a guy like Krane who got two goals last weekend and another two this weekend he’s doing the right things to be able to put the puck in the back of the net.”

17-year old d-man Jarrin Sutton enjoyed a nice weekend with 5 points in two games.

Marcus Allen went a perfect 2 for 2 in net for the Cougars who remain first overall in the BCMML by two points over the Vancouver NE Chiefs with both teams having four regular season games left.

The Canadians were missing three of their top players in Owen Williams, Chris Douglas, and BCMML leading scorer Scott Atkinson.

Cariboo hits the road next weekend and plays the Vancouver NW Giants.