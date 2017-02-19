City Council meets tonight for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Possible rezoning to support new housing projects will come up quite a bit.

One developer is hoping for permission to put in a three-storey, nine-unit apartment building on 7th Avenue near Vancouver Street. Similarly, another applicant would like to put in new townhomes and low-rise apartments near 22nd Avenue and Foothills Boulevard, and the Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George also wants to create a 177-unit “urban village” near 17th Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

City staff is proposing a 20-year debt fund strategy to pay for the new Prince George Public Library – Bob Harkins Library Entrance. It’s expected to cost $2.472,000, with an annual debt of $190,877.

There will also be two presentations to Council before the formal public hearings.

The first will be an update from the Communities Against Sexual Exploitation of Youth (CASEY) and its recent progress fighting sexual exploitation. Following that will be Volunteer Prince George, which will share its achievements from its 25th anniversary year, like a workshop program, and what it has in store for 2017.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 PM in the City Chambers.