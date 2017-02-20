It looks like the BC NDP have zeroed in on their candidate to run against Shirley Bond in the Prince George-Valemount riding during May’s BC Election.

Natalie Fletcher is a 30-year resident of Prince George and has been involved at the federal, local, and provincial levels of politics.

If elected, Fletcher aims to put the region in the spotlight.

“We’ve often been overlooked in the north, we have a lack of access to specialists so healthcare is a big issue and another issue, of course, is with our millworkers. The Clark government is exporting all of our raw logs and I really think the north deserves better. I would really love your vote on May 9th.”

Her decision to run has more to do with the job Christy Clark’s government had done in recent years, rather than the strong body of work Bond has compiled in the region.

“The issue is more with the government than with Shirley specifically. My focuses are on health care and its workers so I’m very passionate about it along with education and jobs will be the main focus heading into the election.”

The provincial NDP says Fletcher will be acclaimed to run for the riding at a March 11 nomination meeting.