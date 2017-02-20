British Columbia ranks first in Canada for the number of small businesses per capita with 83 businesses per 1,000 people.

In response, the provincial government and the City of Prince George have proclaimed this week “Chamber Week”.

PG Chamber of Commerce CEO, Christie Ray says the city and province have one thing in common when it comes to small business.

“In British Columbia, 98% of business is small business and Prince George stats are very similar. Here at our chamber upwards of 90% of our membership is small business.”

Ray also explains how the chamber can give local businesses a leg up when dealing with the government.

“Chambers connect businesses with a number of different things like all three levels of government, relationships with other like-minded business individuals with clients and partners and the Prince George chamber is no exception.”

Ray says the small business sector plays a vital role in the northern capital. “Small business is the backbone of this community and of BC, we’re really excited to put that out there and pay some particular attention to the work and role small business plays in our community.”

Small businesses account for 35% of British Columbia’s GDP, tied for first place in the country and higher than the Canadian average of 32%.

Small business provides nearly 54% of all private-sector jobs in British Columbia, the highest rate in the country.

Over 125 chambers and boards of trade represent 36,000 businesses of all sizes and sectors of the BC economy.