Be listening at 8:45 , 10:45 , 12:45 & 4:45 for “Do You Know Eric???”.

We will take callers #9 & #10 and we will play caller #9 3 songs. 2 songs are by Eric Church and 1 is by a surprise artist.

If you can tell us which artist is not Eric Church, you will qualify to join the Church Choir and attend our Treasure Cove Party on March 3rd!

Our grand prize winner is joining us on Paul’s Party Bus to go see Eric Church on March 11th in Calgary Alberta.

This includes your ride, accommodations & ticket to the show.

Powered by Treasure Cove, Andre’s Electronic Experts, Mainline Plumbing & Heating, & Shhhh Gifts