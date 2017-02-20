A progress report on the 2015 Integrated Case Management System was made public on Monday by Auditor General Carol Bellringer.

The Ministry of Social Development and Social Innovation assessed its work on eight recommendations as fully or substantially complete but the Auditor General’s Office assessed six of them as partially complete.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer says two other areas weren’t touched. “We decided not to audit the two recommendations on the quality of client information because there was actually a lower risk that the ministry had not addressed those recommendations.”

“In our audit, we found that the ministry had made the effort in addressing the recommendation on accessed client information. For example, it introduced a regular program it introduced a program to review employee access to the system, this includes spot checking users accounts to make they are only accessing what they should be. However, the ministry has not fully implemented the review process for inactive accounts.”

The ministry has reported the capital cost component for ICM was $182 million dollars.

The full report is available on the Office of the Auditor General website at www.bcauditor.com/pubs