A two game road trip ended on a sour note for the Prince George Spruce Kings on Monday falling 4-0 to the Langley Rivermen.

Ryan Barrow opened the scoring early in the first for Langley converting on a three-way passing play from Brendan Budy and Spencer Berry to take a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Rivermen stretched their advantage by potting two more goals courtesy of Satchel Clendenin and McKay Flanagan beating Spruce Kings goaltender Aris Anagnostopolous.

Max Kaufman provided the exclamation point for Langley zipping another past Anagnostopolous extending the advantage to four goals.

Prince George outshot the Rivermen 35-21 overall.

Braedon Fleming picked up the shutout for Langley.

The Spruce Kings will complete their regular season schedule with three more road games next weekend against Coquitlam, Langley, and Chilliwack.