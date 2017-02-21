Local college students will have bigger bills this Fall.

The %2 tuition bump is expected to bring in nearly $130,000, which will cover inflation on fixed expenses like gas and hydro services.

School President Henry Reiser says the school has held off on the rise for long enough.

“What happened a number of years ago was that a decision was made not to increase tuition by 2% and by compounding, the college fell further and further behind.”

This year, CNC tuition fees sat around $2600 which is about $300 less than the BC tuition average.

The Board also agreed to increase tuition for the new Dental Hygiene program, which will return this Fall. That tuition has risen to $28,700, which Reiser adds is one of the most affordable in the province.