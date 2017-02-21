There could soon be more housing options downtown for anyone looking to buy.

At last night’s meeting, City Council approved a three-storey, nine-unit building at 1694 7th Avenue between Duchess Park Secondary School and Vancouver Street.

Always working to revitalize the core, Mayor Lyn Hall calls this an “exciting project.” However, the project was met with neighbouring residents voiced concerned about things like drainage, public transit, and lighting.

Mayor Hall says these will all be addressed.

“Our engineering department will be involved and our planning department will be involved. The developer has to meet certain criteria when it comes to making sure that the infrastructure can handle that particular facility.”

There are still more steps to be taken before ground can break. There’s no timeline yet for this project.