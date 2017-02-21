After decades of seeking a new entrance, the Bob Harkins Library branch will finally get one.

City Council committed to the project by agreeing on a funding plan at Monday night’s meeting. The city will pay back the $2.5 million dollar project over 20 years using an “internal debt” method. The money will all be withdrawn and then repaid (with interest) to the city’s own General Operating fund.

This was one of three options. One option would put the funding decision to a public vote, which is expensive and lengthy. Another suggested paying all the debt back within five years, which could cost nearly $517,000 a year.

This option means workers can design and construct sooner than option one without an overbearing amount of debt.

City Councillor and Library Board member Terri McConnachie says it’s about time this project was funded.

“The good news is is that our social and community hub – an integral part of our city, it’s a showcase part of our city – it’s going to be finished.”

The designing stage should be done this year. The building process will begin after that.