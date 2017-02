The Prince George RCMP are investigating following a stabbing on Monday evening.

The local detachment responded to a call just after 7 o’clock at a home on the 2200 block of Spruce Street.

Police believe two 24-year old male roommates were having an argument when one pulled a knife and stabbed the other.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University Hospital while the suspect fled the scene.

The incident is being classified as targeted.