The Prince George RCMP are looking to the public in trying to find a wanted man on an outstanding arrest warrant.

24-year old Andrew Carl Pete is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation stemming from an intoxicated altercation that took place in May of 2016.

It occurred at a public park on Punchaw Crescent in Prince George.

Pete is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes with a scar on his right forearm.

Police say he is considered violent and should not be approached.

If you have any information on Pete’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the local detachment or crime stoppers.