Prince George’s Hubspace facility on third avenue could get a lot busier in the future.

The Innovation Central Society and the Hubspace reached a new three-year deal with Integris Credit Union last week.

Spokesperson Matt Hutcheon says the facility enjoyed some great success in year one.

“In that first year, we probably had close to 40 different entrepreneurs and small businesses who worked out of here at different points in time and had the benefits of collecting and collaborating by being a part of the Hubspace.”

Hutcheon adds there’s a sense of urgency to increase the amount of traffic to the building. “Now that we got an additional three-year agreement with ICU it’s going to be critical for us to grow the Hubspace and the usage along with the traffic down here.”

20 events took place at the Hubspace ranging from a community economic development conversation to arts and cultural gatherings like the Art Battle and Coldsnap workshop.