A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 34-year old man according to the Prince George RCMP.

Robert Alan Edward Clarke is wanted on several charges including attempted murder, weapons offences, assault, and kidnapping.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is five feet ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes with a tattoo of an eagle on his right arm.

If sighted, the RCMP would you like to dial 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.