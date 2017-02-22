The Red Deer Rebels ended an eight game losing streak with a come from behind 3-2 shootout victory over the Prince George Cougars. Rebels forward Brandon Hagel scored the only goal in the shootout.

Radovan Bondra and Kody McDonald tallied for the Cats who had period leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before 2,580 fans.

It was the 6th straight time Ty Edmonds failed to become the Cougars all-time leader in wins. Edmonds made 22 saves as P.G. outshot Red Deer 36-24.

Lasse Petersen made 34 saves for the (24-27-6-4) Rebels who swept all three games from Prince George in the season series.

Red Deer was 1-for-6 on the power play (scoring with a two man advantage) while P.G. was 0-for-5. The Cougars are 13 for 103 on the power play since Christmas.

Cats forward Jansen Harkins suffered an upper body injury in the first period and did not return.

The (38-19-3-2) Cougars are riding their first three game losing skid of the season but they still lead the B.C. Division by a point over Kamloops. The Blazers blanked Edmonton 7-0 on Tuesday.

The Oil Kings play at CN Centre Friday and Saturday.