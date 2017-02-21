Prince George MLAs Shirley Bond and Mike Morris have responded to Tuesday’s tabled budget.

Among the many factors of this year’s provincial budget, MLA Morris is most excited about the MSP rates drop.

“It’s a significant tax cut for all British Columbians and the people around Prince George will be happy to see that I’m sure. A fifty percent cut, and it’s just the beginning of where we’re going.”

MSPs are being cut in half for most middle-class members. Families with two kids could see their premiums drop by $900 annual. That change takes effect January 2018.

MLA Bond called this a ‘big day’ for British Columbians, and notes there are many factors specific to helping the north.

“You’re going to see the rural dividend continue, investments in ensuring there’s no busing costs for students that obviously impacts Northern BC more broadly.”

This was the Liberal’s fifth consecutive balanced budget.