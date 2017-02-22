Two men wanted for breaching the conditions of their parole in Prince George have been arrested.

Last week, Canada-wide warrants were issued for Tim Ayotte, 25, and Vincent Albert Martin, 38, after both men missed curfews at their designated residences. Ayotte’s warrant was issued on January 24, Martin’s on February 8.

The Prince George RCMP say Martin was recognized by a hitchhiker, who notified police, near Sorento, BC on Thursday, February 16. Ayotte was found at a residence on the 1700 block of Upland Street yesterday. Both men were arrested without incident.

The RCMP say help from the public was key in both arrests and would like to thank the public for their help.