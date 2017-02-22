The final steps to filling three vacant McBride Council positions begin today.

Eligible voters can cast their advanced ballots today until 8 PM at the Robson Valley Community Centre.

Voters can support three of the following nine candidates, listed in alphabetical order:

– Bob Balcaen

– Harold Edwards

– Allan Frederick

– Lucille Green

– Rosemary Hruby

– Mike Moseley

– Irene Rejman

– Joseph Rich

– Diane Smith

Three village councillors stepped down on Friday, November 18th, 2016, leaving just Councillor Rick Thompson and Mayor Loranne Martin in office. Minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development Peter Fassbender gave the two the power of quorum later that month.

General voting will be March 4th from 8 AM – 8 PM at the Robson Valley Community Centre as well.