Students from several Prince George schools gathered at the Ramada to raise their voices on bullying | Kyle Balzer/Twitter

The Prince George Urban Aboriginal Justice Society is celebrating Pink Shirt Day, the nation-wide campaign promoting kids to end bullying in their schools.

Vahid Mathiscyk is a justice worker with the society and says nearly 200 students came downtown to stand for inclusion.

“I think one of the greatest things about this year is just the coming together of the whole community. It’s so wonderful to come together for a common purpose and really celebrate this day.”

The gathering at the Ramada Hotel was all funded by the RCMP’s Family Violence Initiative put forward by Superintendent Warren Brown and Mayor Lyn Hall.

Mathiscyk adds it’s important to teach kids what it means to be a good person.

“I work with youth that are in conflict with the law. For me, it gives hope to see children at a younger age to get this message across, and know that they can stray away from a life that’s going to get them in trouble in the law.”

He says the public is always asked to do their part in setting prime examples of kindness and forgiveness to the younger generation.

Free concerts by Kym Gouchie and Joel West, followed by an organized flash mob were just some of the events taking place today.