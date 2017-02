Prince George RCMP has contacted child welfare authorities after finding a wandering child this morning.

Around 10:15 AM, local police were called about a 3-year-old boy in nothing but rubber boots near the corner of Union Street and Youngs Avenue.

RCMP took custody of the boy and, with the help of a nearby Canada Post worker and Police Service Dog, found the child’s home and caregivers.

Child welfare authorities were called shortly afterwards.