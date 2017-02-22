Prince George Mounties are searching for a man who’s been out of contact for the last two months.

Christopher Denis Clarke was reported missing on Thursday February 2nd, and according to sources, he hasn’t communicated with anyone since December 2016.

Loved ones of the Prince George resident say this is out of character and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Clarke is described as:

– White

– Six feet, one inch tall

– 232 pounds

– Green eyes

– Brown hair

The 40-year-old has previously lived in Fort St. John and may have travelled to the lower mainland recently.

Anyone with information on Clarke’s whereabouts is urged to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.