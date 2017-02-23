2016 was a good year for BC workers, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report on average weekly earnings and payroll employment.

“Both earnings and employment in the province trended up in 2016,” says analyst Dylan Saunders. “On a year over year basis, payroll employment in BC was up 2.6%. The two largest increases were in accommodation and food services and professional, technical and scientific services.”

Wages also went up slightly both in BC and the country as a whole.

“Average weekly earnings were $971 in December – an increase of 1% from November and 1.2% from 12 months earlier. In the 12 months to December, average weekly earnings in BC were up 0.9% to $931.”

Saunders says the finance, insurance, construction and cultural industries accounted for most of the earnings gain.

Saunders says BC doubled the national numbers on payroll employment increases as well.

“The Canadian average is 1.3% whereas BC’s is 2.6% and in terms of average weekly earnings, Canada was at 1.2% whereas BC was at 0.9%

You can read Statistics Canada’s full report here.