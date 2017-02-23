In a coaches vote, Tyler Anderson of the Prince George Spruce Kings is one of three finalists for the BCHL Top Defenceman Trophy.

Anderson leads the league’s blue-liners in goals with 18.

He also has 48 points in 53 games.

The winner will be announced next week.

Here are the finalists for the 2016-17 BCHL awards:

MVP (Vern Dye Memorial Trophy)

Island: Matthew Galajda, goaltender, Victoria Grizzlies

Mainland: Brendan Harris, forward, Wenatchee Wild

Interior: Mat Robson, goaltender, Penticton Vees

Rookie of the Year (Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy)

Island: Cam Donaldson, forward, Powell River Kings

Mainland: Brendan Budy, forward, Langley Rivermen

Interior: Zach Risteau, forward, Merritt Centennials

Top Defenceman Trophy

Island: Jake Stevens, Victoria Grizzlies

Mainland: Tyler Anderson, Prince George Spruce Kings

Interior: Michael Ufberg, Vernon Vipers

Most Sportsmanlike Player (Bob Fenton Trophy)

Island: Cam Donaldson, forward, Powell River Kings

Mainland: Brendan Harris, forward, Wenatchee Wild

Interior: Grant Cruikshank, forward, Penticton Vees

Coach of the Year (Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy)

Island: Craig Didmon, Victoria Grizzlies

Mainland: Bliss Littler, Wenatchee Wild

Interior: Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

The BCHL’s goaltender awards are not voted on. The Goaltending Award will go to the goalie with lowest goals-against average and at least 1,000 minutes played. The Wally Forslund Award for best goalie tandem goes to the goalie teammates with the lowest combined goals-against average.

Other league awards that are not voted on are the Brett Hull Award for top scorer and the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy for the team with the best regular-season record.