Emily Dickson of Prince George placed 28th out of 67 in the junior women’s 12.5-kilometre individual race at the Biathlon Junior World Championships in Bresno-Osrblie, Slovakia.

Dickson, who grew up in Burns Lake, was the second of four Canadians.

19-year-old Megan Bankes of Calgary finished first to become the first Canadian woman ever to capture gold in this competition.