Prince George RCMP are turning to the public in finding a 20-year-old man on outstanding arrest warrants.

Local resident Chance Daragatz has three warrants to his name after failing to comply with probation on six accounts in December 2016 and in early January.

Dargatz is considered to be violent and Mounties are urging the public to not approach him; he is described as:

– White

– Five feet, 10 inches

– 170 pounds

– Blonde hair

– Green eyes

– Skull tattoo with the phrase “Face your fears” on right forearm

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.