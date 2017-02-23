The Canadian Federation of Independent Business Vice President of BC and Alberta Richard Truscott says the PST cuts on electricity bills, MSP premium reductions, and the drop in small business tax rate from 2.5% to 2% mean more money for the little guys.

He notes that a penny saved is a penny earned.

“BC has become a fairly expensive place to live and also to run a small business so the government seems to have recognized that are [is] taking some initial steps to deal with some of those issues.”

However, he adds it’s not perfect.

“Things like investments in machinery and equipment or in new computers and technology. so a lot more clear, comprehensive plan on that front would’ve been much appreciated.”

He is also concerned about the growing BC debt. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, the BC Liberals debt is projected to reach $77.7 billion by spring 2020.