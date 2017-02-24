The Prince George RCMP have located and arrested a man wanted on an outstanding Warrant.

Andrew Carl PETE, a 24 year old Prince George resident was wanted for two counts of Failing to Comply with Probation stemming from an intoxicated altercation that took place on May 10th, 2016 in a park off Punchaw Crescent in Prince George.

On Wednesday February 24th, 2017, PETE was located and arrested without incident after police received information from the public that he was at a business on the 1900 block of Victoria Street in Prince George.

Police would like to thank the public for their help in locating PETE.