Mayor Lyn Hall, Chief Frederick, and others announce plans for a new pavilion in picnic area of Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park | Kyle Balzer/Twitter

Residents of Prince George can soon enjoy a family picnic under a modern shelter in the heart of Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park.

The Federal government is funding $377,000 for a new pavilion as part of Canada’s 150 celebrations this summer.

Lead architect Bruce Carscadden says the design will have a modern spin, but it’ll also depict the history of the local village.

“It riffs on more historical features. The roof references across to the escarpment on the other side and it opens broadly to the centre of the park. There’s a slight curve to the plan that references the confluence of the paths in the park and I think makes reference to the rivers as well.”

Carscadden predicts shovels to hit the ground in the coming weeks, but before the project begins, his firm will conduct several meetings with the Lheidli T’enneh.

“We have put out a few ideas about where we think we can incorporate things into the structure, like into the foundational elements around the perimeter, but we’re also interested in getting more input from them as well.”

The City of Prince George will also be matching the Fed’s investment on the premier park.

City Councillor Susan Scott says she’s pleased this project is finally moving forward.

“We have been looking forward for several years now for the development of this site. It’s in a very inviting, welcoming space and that’s what we believe that Lheidli T’enneh Park is all about.”

She adds the innovation is yet another step towards reconciliation and a better relationship between the city and the host nation as well.