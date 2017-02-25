Ty Edmonds became the Prince George Cougars all-time wins leader for a goalie in the 4-1 victory Friday night over the Edmonton Oil Kings before 4,040 fans at CN Centre.

Edmonds made 19 saves in posting his 96th win which is one more than Scott Myers who held the previous record of 95 (set from 1996-2000).

Jansen Harkins and Jesse Gabrielle each notched a goal and an assist as the Cats outshot the Oil Kings 42-20 to snap a three game losing streak.

Harkins is eight points shy of breaking Chase Witala’s team record with nine games to play.

Nikita Popugaev and Josh Anderson also tallied for P.G. who played the second half of the game without Colby McAuley who was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for checking to the head.

Edmonton forward Ty Gerla left the game and did not return after the collision along the boards.

Prince George was 0-for-5 on the power play while Edmonton was 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The (39-19-3-2) Cougars lead Kamloops by three points and Kelowna by six in the B.C. Division.

The Rockets crushed the hometown Blazers 8-2.

Key games tonight (Saturday) have Edmonton at Prince George again plus Kamloops at Everett and Kelowna at Seattle.