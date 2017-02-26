The Cariboo Cougars crushed the Vancouver North West Giants 8-2 Saturday and 8-1 Sunday in Squamish to set a new team record for wins in a regular season with 32.

The old mark of 31 was set in the 2012/13 season.

The Major Midget leading Cougars are in first place in the BCMML by two points over the Vancouver North East Chiefs with each club having two games left.

Cariboo will host the 3rd place Okanagan Rockets Saturday afternoon at 3:45 and Sunday morning at 10 at Kin 1.

The (32-5-1) Cougars need just one win in the two games to clinch top spot.

The Chiefs play a home and home against the Valley West Hawks.