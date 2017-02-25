Adam Burnett defends the goaltender's crease in Langley | Photo Courtesy of Damon James Photography

The Prince George Spruce Kings were unable to match the same scoresheet they recorded Friday in Coquitlam.

Instead, it was the host Langley Rivermen scoring left, right, and centre, sailing away to a 7-0 win over a tired PG bench, who were playing their sixth game in nine days.

Kings goaltender Aris Anagnostopoulos stood between the pipes for the full 60 minutes with 20 saves; Rivermen goal scorers included former Spruce King Nic Ponak (2), Max Kaufman (2), Cooper Leitch, Andrew Dumaresque, and Cameron Ginnetti.

Langley netminder Braedon Fleming stopped all 20 shots he faced for his second shutout on the year.

Prince George drops their record to 25-26-4-2, while Langley nabs their 30th win of the season and improving to 30-20-6-2.

The Spruce Kings will face-off with the Chiefs in Chilliwack in their 2016-17 regular season finale before the Fred Page Cup Playoffs.

Puck-drop goes for 5PM at the Prospera Centre.