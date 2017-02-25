It was a very fruitful weekend for Kelowna-based hockey teams in Kamloops this weekend.

Just one night after the Kelowna Rockets thumped the Kamloops Blazers 8-2 in WHL action on Friday, the Okanagan Rockets thrashed the Thompson Blazers 9-2 Saturday night at Sandman Centre.

The Rockets jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the end of the opening frame courtesy of Palmer Jenkins and Ethan Trampuh who lit the lamp against Blazers goalkeeper Ethan Langenegger.

Play continued to open up in the second when Jenkins and Brandon Della-Paolera put another deuce past the Blazer netminder extending the advantage to four.

Matthew Facchinelli finally broke the goose egg at 8:24 of the period finishing off a nice play from Seiji Brown past Rockets goalie James Johnston making it 4-1.

Jeffrey Karpowich joined the Okanagan goal parade tucking home a Hayden Courtney pass beating Langenegger.

The highlight of the night and the game for the Blazers was a nice end to end rush from Brayden Davis who potted his first of the season cutting the deficit to 5-2.

That was short lived however as Mitchell Gove scored a minute later giving the visitors a 6-2 edge after 40 minutes.

Max Palaga relieved Langenegger in the third period but made little difference as Courtney, Wyatt Head, and Rayman Bassi extended the lead to seven when the final buzzer sounded.

Seven players from the Rockets had three points or more in the win including Courtney, Jenkins, Head, and Cody Schiavon.

Okanagan failed to make up any ground on the Cariboo Cougars for top spot in the BCMML following an 8-2 victory on Saturday against the VNW Giants.

The Cougars remain eight points up on the Rockets and two ahead of the VNE Chiefs who won 6-2 over the North Island Silvertips.

Both the Rockets and Cougars complete their weekend sets Sunday on the road and will finish off the regular season against each other next weekend in Prince George from Kin 1.