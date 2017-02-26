Members of the “Communities Against Sexual Exploitation of Youth,” or CASEY, are working across northern BC to keep children safe.

CASEY aims to educate about the warning signs and effects of sexual exploitation and help those being affected by it. CASEY defines sexual exploitation as “exchanging a sexual act for anything in return, such as drugs/alcohol, money, clothing, protection or other considerations like love.”

Coordinator Laurel Collins has seen exploitation and luring change. Where it used to be done outside the home, it’s now often done online. To minimize its prominence in our community, she says people need to be talking about it.

“Things don’t disappear when they’re online. Any photo that is shared, people can access it and they will and they do share it so people just really need to be savvy about what they’re doing online today.”

By starting the conversation, Collins says CASEY’s message can spread even when workers aren’t around.

“[Youth] can help each other make sure they’re getting the services and the help that they need because the healing is really important and the other side is helping adults, agencies, schools, and businesses also understand the signs that are going on.”

Collins notes that only 5% of Canadians reported sexual abuse in 2015.