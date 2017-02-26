Volunteer PG is extending a challenge to residents throughout the city.

For Canada’s 150th birthday, the 150for150 campaign challenges Canadians to each put 150 volunteer hours helping their communities. Taking it a couple of steps further, Volunteer PG wants to see residents volunteer 150,000 hours in 2017.

General Manager Sarah Foot says it’s an easier feat than it sounds.

“If there were 1000 individuals who each did 150 hours in a year, then you would hit that 150,000 mark. It even sounds a little bit better when you say if you only do about three hours a week hour for the entire year, then you hit 150 hours … [residents] are already doing incredible things for an amazing amount of time. This platform just lets them actually put on their what the hours are.”

You can sign up and track your hours at volinspire.com.