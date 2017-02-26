The Prince George Spruce Kings’ 2016-17 regular season has come to an end, but it fell to the hands of Chilliwack’s explosive offense.

After holding on to a 3-0 lead through the first one and a half periods on Sunday night, the visiting team forced the Chiefs’ coaching staff to make a switch between the pipes.

Chilliwack would replace Josh Bolding with back-up Aiden Kirkpatrick and the hosts would respond on the upbeat, scoring two goals before the end of the middle frame courtesy of forward Will Calverley and captain Jordan Kawaguchi.

Prince George would slip early, letting in the tying goal 52 seconds into the third period and eventually, the game-winning goal with seven minutes remaining.

Chiefs complete the comeback, and win 4-3 to finish the BCHL season. pic.twitter.com/JrIbyq70LS — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) February 27, 2017

The loss was also the 11th straight for the Kings at the Chiefs’ Prospera Centre, a place PG has not won there since February 21st, 2014.

Goal scorers were Travis Schneider (2) and Adam Burnett; the Spruce Kings’ final record dropped to 25-27-4-2, while Chilliwack ends with 41 wins and a record of 41-11-6-0.

Prince George will now prepare for the 2016-17 BCHL Fred Page Cup playoffs, beginning the Mainland Division semi-finals south of the Border with Games 1 and 2 in Wenatchee against the Wild.

The boys in blue will return home to the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena for Games 3 and 4 on March 7th and 8th.