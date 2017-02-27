A pick-up truck driver faces one speeding-related charge following Sunday night’s collision that knocked out power in the Foothills – Miworth area.

Prince George RCMP reports a pick-up truck collided with a utility pole on Foothills Boulevard near Freimuller Avenue around 11:45 PM, which caused a blackout in the area. BC Hydro reported that power initially went out at 11:36 PM.

Foothills Boulevard was closed in both directions while RCMP and other emergency services were on scene.

RCMP believe the adult male driver, and truck’s only occupant, lost control while driving over an icy patch. He was uninjured.

The crash left 1,387 residents without power until about 7:30 Monday morning.