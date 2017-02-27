Photo (l to r): Leanne Appleton, Provincial Executive Director, BC Transplant Ed Ferre, Director of Operations, BC Transplant Jeanette Carusi, Manager of Operations and Customer Service , ICBC Addison Yong, heart transplant recipient Elaine Yong, mom of Addison, and Greg Kyllo, MLA for Shuswap

A decision during your next trip to the ICBC driver licensing location could save a life.

ICBC and BC Transplant are teaming up as of Monday morning and will ask you to register during your next trip to the organisation.

Whether you choose to be a donor or not, BC Transplants Ed Ferre says registering can make all the difference in an emergency situation.

“The real value of it is is when we approach a family in the Intensive Care Unit, someone who may be a potential organ donor and we can access initial registry and show them that, in fact, this individual had registered,” he says, “It takes the decision making away from the family.”

The two ran a pilot project last year in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Kelowna, and Abbotsford, which resulted in 15,000 more registered customers. Now the two are spreading to the other 12 driver licensing spots in the province.

There are currently about 600 British Columbians waiting for an organ, while only 21% of the province have registered a decision.

You can also register your decision online or over the phone (1-800-663-6189).