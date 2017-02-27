Brandon Manning of Prince George has been slapped with a two game suspension by the NHL.

The 26-year-old Philadelphia Flyers defenceman hit a defenseless Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins in open ice during Saturday’s outdoor game.

No penalty was called on the play and Guentzel was not injured.

Manning has 10 points (three goals) in 53 games this season.

He will miss home games against Colorado Tuesday and Florida on Tuesday.

Manning will be eligible to return to the Flyers lineup on Saturday when Philadelphia plays at Washington.