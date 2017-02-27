Despite BC’s 1-10 record, lead Blaine de Jager of Prince George (pictured far right) was named to the first all-star team at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ontario.

De Jager led all leads in round robin play with an 86 % shooting percentage.

The other all-stars were from Ontario: Rachel Homan (Skip), Emma Miskew (Third) and Joanne Courtney (Second).

De Jager’s sister Brette Richards (who grew up in Prince George) was the second for the B.C. team.

#

Rachel Homan captured her third National Scotties title by defeating Manitoba’s Michelle Englot 8-6 in an extra end.

At age 27, Homan is the youngest skip, male or female, to win three Canadian championships.

The Ontario rink will represent Canada at the women’s world championship March 18-26 in Beijing.

In two previous world appearances, Homan captured silver and a bronze.

Team Canada (Chelsea Carey) took bronze after a 7-4 victory over Northern Ontario (Krista McCarville).

Next year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Penticton.