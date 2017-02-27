The new decor in the City Chambers is honouring the relationship between the municipal government and local First Nation.

Mayor Lyn Hall requested to hang the Lheidli T’enneh flag in time for last Monday’s Council meeting. He says this symbolises the great relationship between the two.

“We fly the BC flag, our own city flag, and this is a piece of our community that we need to recognise. It was important for us to show that.”

This is the latest action identifying the relationship. The Lheidli T’enneh flag has also been flying outside of City Hall since Aboriginal Day 2015.