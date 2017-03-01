The Kelowna Rockets broke open a 0-0 tie by exploding with four unanswered goals in the second period, two of them by Calvin Thurkauf, to upend the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-1.

Radovan Bondra tallied the only P.G. goal, his 30th of the season, early in the 3rd period.

Special teams played a major role in the outcome as Kelowna went 3-for-10 on the power play while P.G. was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Rockets outshot the Cats 37-26.

The Cougars lead in the B.C. Division is down to 3 points over Kamloops and 4 over Kelowna.

The Blazers won their game on Wednesday, 5-4 in overtime over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Prince George and Kamloops have 7 games left (4 against each other) and Kelowna has 8 remaining.

The Rockets and Cougars split the season series with P.G. winning the first four and Kelowna the last 4.

The (40-20-3-2) Cougars have lost their last nine (0-7-2) games against teams that currently sit in a playoff position.

This weekend the Cougars host the Blazers Friday and Saturday while the Rockets visit Everett (Friday) and host Tri-City (Saturday).