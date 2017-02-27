Prince George Mounties investigated a blast Monday night.

Around 8:30, RCMP began receiving multiple reports of loud sounds near the North Nechako area.

However, as several residents said they heard and felt something like an explosion, no one was able to provide a firm location.

Police immediately attended the area and searched for 90 minutes and while they determined there was nothing suspicious to be found, they were able to confirm with information that the incident was a controlled quarry blast off Otway Road.

The RCMP issued a statement that said they will no longer be involved with the occurrence.