Trustees for School District 57 meet this evening.

A presentation from Mackenzie Mayor Pat Crook and Councillor Joan Atkinson is on the schedule. They are expected to make a case for instituting a ward system in the school district. This would mean trustees would be elected to represent a specific area of the district.

The Board will also be discussing Policy 1231 – Aboriginal Education Board. The Policy and Governance Committee is recommending that the policy be rescinded. The Committee’s rationale is that “current need and practice require a newly drafted policy addressing issues raised by staff, parents and community stakeholders.” Aboriginal education in the district has been a contentious issue since the original Aboriginal Education board was dissolved three years ago.

Trustees will also consider adding a new course to the menu. Novice Chef 10 would teach Gr. 10 students the basics of food safety and science. Students will learn how to plan and execute a dinner party and how to stock a starter kitchen on a $300 budget.

A review of compensation for trustees is also in the agenda.

The meeting begins tonight at 7 pm in the main boardroom at the 2100 Ferry Avenue.