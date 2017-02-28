February in Prince George saw it’s fair share of volatile weather.

Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says the city saw twice as much precipitation than normal. “We saw 57.8 millimetres of water equivalent that was measured at the Prince George Airport and that compares to an average of 29.5.”

The month was highlighted by a massive snowfall back on February 9 and 10 where 35 centimetres fell during the two days.

The average temperature for this month was minus 7.3 degrees Celsius compared to the normal February high of minus 5.

As for the beginning of March, Charbonneau says were not quite at shorts and t-shirt weather just yet.

“We’re still going to see temperatures be kind of cold over the weekend, we do see a chance for flurries and after a brief warm-up, we’ll be dipping back below zero. Winter is over just yet.”