The Innovation Central Society in Prince George is enjoying the success of an entrepreneurial initiative launched by the BC Innovation Council.

Over the past five years, the Venture Acceleration Program has created over 1,640 jobs and attracted 196 million dollars in investment.

The initiative gives a boost to BC’s booming tech sector.

ICS Executive Director, Matt Hutcheon says they have worked with about 25 companies over the past five years.

“We’re working with people who are innovating, applying, and developing new technologies in forestry, mining, and agriculture so it’s exciting for us to see the developments that are happening in those more traditional industries.”

“The clients we have worked with are a little bit different than some of the other accelerators in the province, most of the people we’ve worked with have had existing products or businesses and are working toward an innovation or expanding the product they have already launched.”

As of this month, the Venture Acceleration Program has trained 995 entrepreneurs from 580 companies.