A 16-year-old local hockey player has been listed by the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Prince George native Mason Richey has been eyed by the Kamloops Blazers and will look to join the franchise in 2017-18.

The 5’10” forward has spent the last two seasons with the Cariboo Cougars of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML), recording 72 points in 78 games.

Richey has scored a team-leading 28 goals thus far in the Cougars’ current season, 20 goals more than his freshman total.

The Kamloops Blazers are ranked second in the BC Division, five points behind the Prince George Cougars.