Students at Kelly Road Secondary will soon be firing up the grill!

School District 57 has formally approved board-authorization for a new foods program for Grade 10 students and other up-and-coming chefs.

Teacher Jenna McManus says this course will allow students who sign up to better prepare for healthier lifestyles.

“It just opens up the possibilities for building those foundational skills a little bit more. Sometimes in Foods-10, the basics get skipped because we’re so in depth with other areas, so this just allows us to focus right back to the basics; thickening sauces, functions of ingredients, and things like that.”

Novice Chef 10 will have a general focus on expanding students’ knowledge of proper food preparation and presentation and McManus is looking forward to teaching several students who’ve shown interest in the elective.

“Anytime we can offer new student choice and do things that help the school in general, like improving timetable flexibility, it’s always really well-supported by the board and by the board office.”

.@HartNation Jenna McManus shows the interest for Foods10; #NoviceChef would bring discussion about healthy lifestyles at young age @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/oRoJmbGo62 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) March 1, 2017

She says Foods 10 already has seven full classes throughout the school year and believes the course will also have exhibit personal growth as well.

“We were jokingly calling it the “Adulting” course. Learning how to budget, how to shop, how to host dinner guests; things that students don’t always learn at home. I think it’ll really help them when they’re on their own.”

Novice Chef 10 will begin serving students at the beginning if the 2017-18 calendar year.