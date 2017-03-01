Community groups in Prince George have until March 31 to submit their application for Northern Health’s IMAGINE Community Grants.

Up to $5,000 can be awarded for grassroots projects that support healthy living in the city and across northern BC.

Healthy Community Development Lead Mandy Levesque says a recent project from the Prince George Public Library comes to mind. “They received a grant for patron mobility walkers for the library and what those do is support accessibility and injury prevention to people that need some support while they’re at the library.”

About $250,000 was awarded to 68 projects in 29 communities across the north last November.

Community organisations, First Nations groups, schools, municipalities, and regional districts can submit project ideas that support a variety of things.

They include the following:

– Healthy Eating and Food Security

– Physical activity and active living

– Injury prevention

– Tobacco-free communities

– Positive mental health

– Prevention of substance abuse harms

– Healthy early childhood development

– Healthy aging